Barclays Maintains Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CLLS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CLLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.57% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $7.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.39 to a high of $7.68. The average price target represents an increase of 86.57% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 72MM, an increase of 13.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellectis S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLS is 0.14%, an increase of 48.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.91% to 11,976K shares. The put/call ratio of CLLS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,717K shares. No change in the last quarter.

B Group holds 3,257K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 3,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares , representing a decrease of 48.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLLS by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

