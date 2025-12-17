Barclays Maintains Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CLDX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.30% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $54.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.30% from its latest reported closing price of $25.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 31.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.17%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 77,244K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 6,101K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,800K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 80.77% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,894K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares , representing an increase of 28.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 50.62% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,558K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,308K shares , representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,028K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 22.82% over the last quarter.

