Barclays Maintains Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CLDX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.72% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $54.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 123.72% from its latest reported closing price of $24.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 31.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.16%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 81,786K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 6,101K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,232K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,354K shares , representing a decrease of 59.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,818K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,450K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,308K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 2.67% over the last quarter.

