Barclays Maintains CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is 12.01. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of 11.02.

The projected annual revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is 864MM, an increase of 5.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCS is 0.42%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 645,141K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 355,629K shares representing 56.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Capital Management holds 53,083K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management IX holds 50,589K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 29,834K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 3.76% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 14,713K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,732K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 2.52% over the last quarter.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most.

