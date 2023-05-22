Barclays Maintains Catalent (CTLT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is 59.75. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 60.76% from its latest reported closing price of 37.17.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is 4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.25%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 236,886K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,404K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,817K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 37.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,024K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,579K shares, representing a decrease of 37.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,016K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,216K shares, representing an increase of 31.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,738K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,842K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 34.00% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 6,885K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,170K shares, representing a decrease of 62.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

Key filings for this company:

