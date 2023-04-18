Barclays Maintains Catalent (CTLT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $79.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 88.91% from its latest reported closing price of $42.07.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares, representing a decrease of 1,729.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 62.91% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 444K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

BBUS - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 22.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 235,291K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

