Barclays Maintains Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.17% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group Inc is 40.17. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.17% from its latest reported closing price of 29.72.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group Inc is 4,283MM, an increase of 36.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

Carlyle Group Inc Declares $0.35 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $29.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 8.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group Inc. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 7.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 239,546K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,655K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,661K shares, representing an increase of 32.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 41.03% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,610K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing an increase of 44.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 109.82% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 12,125K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,604K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 11,241K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,554K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 0.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

