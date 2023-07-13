Barclays Maintains Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group Inc is 37.16. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of 33.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group Inc is 4,283MM, an increase of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

Carlyle Group Inc Declares $0.35 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on May 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $33.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 8.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 227,492K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,661K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 82.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 476.41% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 12,604K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,125K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 84.26% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 11,554K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,638K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,883K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 2.05% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,589K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares, representing an increase of 70.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 193.24% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.