Barclays Maintains Carlyle Group (CG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Carlyle Group (NasdaqGS:CG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group is $67.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.55 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of $60.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group is 5,381MM, an increase of 67.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.22%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 298,420K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,976K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 14.74% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,425K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,928K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,316K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 12.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 8,749K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,949K shares , representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,137K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,906K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.