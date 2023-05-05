Barclays Maintains Cardinal Health (CAH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is 86.91. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of 80.83.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 201,265MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.33%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 245,149K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,105K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,057K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,369K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,994K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,202K shares, representing a decrease of 64.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

