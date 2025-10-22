Barclays Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.64% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $259.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $209.58 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.64% from its latest reported closing price of $220.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 39,044MM, an increase of 35.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 555 owner(s) or 22.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.53%, an increase of 23.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.26% to 672,857K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,964K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares , representing an increase of 86.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 665.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,571K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,428K shares , representing an increase of 44.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 90.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,155K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,593K shares , representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 80.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,319K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,580K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,009K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,535K shares , representing an increase of 39.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 73.24% over the last quarter.

