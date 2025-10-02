Barclays Maintains Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is $89.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.28 to a high of $97.92. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from its latest reported closing price of $75.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is 15,669MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Pacific Kansas City. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CP is 0.57%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 713,058K shares. The put/call ratio of CP is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 54,531K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,992K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 0.20% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 52,827K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,913K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 21,015K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 21,002K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,865K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,543K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,984K shares , representing an increase of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 90.11% over the last quarter.

