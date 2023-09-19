Barclays Maintains Camtek (CAMT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.45% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 55.37. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.45% from its latest reported closing price of 56.76.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 3.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.15%, an increase of 49.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 13,715K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,532K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,200K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 96.16% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 813K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 766K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 700K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

