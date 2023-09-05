Barclays Maintains Campbell Soup (CPB) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.66% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Campbell Soup is 48.52. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.66% from its latest reported closing price of 40.89.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell Soup is 9,298MM, a decrease of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell Soup. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 160,756K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,076K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,018K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 22.55% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 5,275K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,155K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Trust holds 4,873K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,775K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,717K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,413K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 802.23% over the last quarter.

Campbell Soup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

