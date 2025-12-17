Barclays Maintains Cactus (WHD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cactus is $50.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of $44.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus is 1,017MM, a decrease of 6.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 11.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.23%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 94,188K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,078K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,305K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares , representing an increase of 34.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 33.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,805K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,589K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 18.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,172K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.