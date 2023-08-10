Barclays Maintains Cactus Inc - (WHD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Cactus Inc - (NYSE:WHD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cactus Inc - is 52.93. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of 52.18.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus Inc - is 839MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.28%, a decrease of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 89,209K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,043K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,648K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,626K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 80.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,287K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 89.95% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,080K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

