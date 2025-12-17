Barclays Maintains C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of C4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CCCC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 487.10% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is $12.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 487.10% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 39MM, an increase of 28.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 18.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.04%, an increase of 35.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 53,921K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 7,098K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,054K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,979K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,235K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,830K shares , representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 11.96% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,150K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,853K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,425K shares , representing a decrease of 53.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 4.28% over the last quarter.

