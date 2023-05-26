Barclays Maintains Burlington Stores (BURL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is 234.97. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 46.34% from its latest reported closing price of 160.56.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is 9,697MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.32%, an increase of 19.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 88,416K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,800K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,450K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,112K shares, representing a decrease of 56.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 40.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,659K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,371K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,906K shares, representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 20.50% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,301K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 44.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 232.56% over the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

