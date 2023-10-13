Barclays Maintains Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Builders Firstsource (NYSE:BLDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.38% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders Firstsource is 176.26. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from its latest reported closing price of 116.43.

The projected annual revenue for Builders Firstsource is 16,317MM, a decrease of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders Firstsource. This is an increase of 167 owner(s) or 14.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.49%, a decrease of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.50% to 138,081K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,287K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,193K shares, representing a decrease of 42.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 2.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,988K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 23.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,887K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 25.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,309K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,852K shares, representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 25.22% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,704K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares, representing a decrease of 52.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

