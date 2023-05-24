Barclays Maintains Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Builders Firstsource (NYSE:BLDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders Firstsource is 125.75. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of 113.01.

The projected annual revenue for Builders Firstsource is 16,317MM, a decrease of 22.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders Firstsource. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.47%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 152,558K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,193K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,210K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 80.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,540K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 30.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,471K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,664K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 2.51% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,119K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 16.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,792K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

