Barclays Maintains Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock (BRKRP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BRKRP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock is $362.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $225.36 to a high of $543.87. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of $321.35 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Calamos Advisors holds 100K shares.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 88K shares.

Scion Asset Management holds 48K shares.

Ssi Investment Management holds 6K shares.

Zazove Associates holds 1K shares.

