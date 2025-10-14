Barclays Maintains Broadcom (AVGO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Broadcom (NasdaqGS:AVGO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $369.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $204.02 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.28% from its latest reported closing price of $344.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is 39,040MM, a decrease of 34.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 46.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 281 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 1.64%, an increase of 31.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 4,353,933K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151,199K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 151,198K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,683K shares , representing a decrease of 8.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 148,301K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,100K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 41.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,467K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 49.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108,611K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,384K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 49.69% over the last quarter.

