Barclays Maintains Boston Scientific (BSX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.85% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is 59.88. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from its latest reported closing price of 51.69.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 13,569MM, an increase of 1.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.51%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 1,469,434K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 79,534K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,984K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,502K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,736K shares, representing a decrease of 24.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 87.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,415K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 38,328K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,678K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,426K shares, representing a decrease of 40.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 29.05% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

