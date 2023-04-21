Barclays Maintains Booking Holdings (BKNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is $2,822.76. The forecasts range from a low of $2,121.00 to a high of $3,601.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.09% from its latest reported closing price of $2,660.77.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is $19,506MM, an increase of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $125.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 36K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 21.10% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Forge First Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) - Invesco V.i. Equity And Income Fund Series I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 15.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.51%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 41,075K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Booking Holdings Background Information

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

