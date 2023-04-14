Barclays Maintains Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Group L.P. is $101.93. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from its latest reported closing price of $84.31.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Group L.P. is $13,032MM, an increase of 62.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen S&p 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB holds 181K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Baker Tilly Financial holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 26.36% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,706K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 27.98% over the last quarter.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Group L.P.. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.53%, a decrease of 13.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 533,269K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

