Barclays Maintains Black Knight Inc - (BKI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Black Knight Inc - (NYSE:BKI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Knight Inc - is 64.06. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of 71.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Black Knight Inc - is 1,656MM, an increase of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Knight Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKI is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 175,916K shares. The put/call ratio of BKI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,883K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,814K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,182K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,322K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,677K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 50.66% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 5,500K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 45.47% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 4,880K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKI by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Black Knight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Knight, Inc. is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage its robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.