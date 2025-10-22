Barclays Maintains BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of BJ's Restaurants (NasdaqGS:BJRI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BJ's Restaurants is $43.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from its latest reported closing price of $31.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Restaurants is 1,434MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Restaurants. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.09%, an increase of 25.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 25,496K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,317K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 20.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 825K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 711K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 42.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 83.20% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 700K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 698K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 39.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

