Barclays Maintains BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (BIGC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.53% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 10.99. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.53% from its latest reported closing price of 11.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 332MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.22%, an increase of 76.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.66% to 61,598K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,278K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,165K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 54.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,682K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 106,905.26% over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.