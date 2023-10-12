Barclays Maintains B&G Foods (BGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.21% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&G Foods is 12.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 59.21% from its latest reported closing price of 8.10.

The projected annual revenue for B&G Foods is 2,201MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

B&G Foods Declares $0.19 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $8.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.61%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 14.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&G Foods. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGS is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 48,932K shares. The put/call ratio of BGS is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,089K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 19.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,634K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,427K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 6.88% over the last quarter.

B&G Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

