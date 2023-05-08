Barclays Maintains B&G Foods (BGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.62% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&G Foods is 14.62. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.62% from its latest reported closing price of 15.49.

The projected annual revenue for B&G Foods is 2,201MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

B&G Foods Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $15.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.62%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 14.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&G Foods. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGS is 0.07%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 51,732K shares. The put/call ratio of BGS is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,361K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 37.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 34.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,846K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 36.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,640K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,325K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 34.01% over the last quarter.

B&G Foods Background Information

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

