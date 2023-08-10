Barclays Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is 43.94. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of 36.98.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is 1,620MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 149,363K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,657K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,257K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,130K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,155K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 24.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,121K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,796K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 24.39% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

