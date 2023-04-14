Barclays Maintains Bellring Brands (BRBR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $37.58. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from its latest reported closing price of $33.78.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 496.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 85.45% over the last quarter.

Swiss National Bank holds 329K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 27.02% over the last quarter.

Horan Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,588K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Sandia Investment Management holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 53.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 207.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.28%, an increase of 29.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 159,713K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

