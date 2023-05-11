Barclays Maintains Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is 70.07. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.44% from its latest reported closing price of 35.85.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is 44MM, a decrease of 42.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.31%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 67,718K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,573K shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,213K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 35.18% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,054K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,400K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 2,878K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 19.53% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 2,347K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

