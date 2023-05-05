Barclays Maintains Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is 21.61. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from its latest reported closing price of 17.50.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 3,940MM, an increase of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 48,259K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldentree Asset Management holds 6,328K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,753K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 4,207K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 3.15% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,624K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,800K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

