Barclays Maintains Barrick Gold (GOLD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barrick Gold is $22.25. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of $19.20.

The projected annual revenue for Barrick Gold is $11,566MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.78.

Barrick Gold Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $19.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,999K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,593K shares, representing an increase of 49.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 107.90% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares, representing a decrease of 152.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 60.26% over the last quarter.

CIL - VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Ing Groep holds 514K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLD by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Greystone Financial Group holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLD is 0.58%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 1,230,283K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLD is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Barrick Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

