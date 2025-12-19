Barclays Maintains BankUnited (BKU) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $44.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $45.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,111MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.19%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 96,584K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,454K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,626K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,071K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 81.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,421K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,229K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 90.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,164K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares , representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 9.85% over the last quarter.

