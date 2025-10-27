Barclays Maintains Baker Hughes (BKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Baker Hughes (NasdaqGS:BKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.49% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Baker Hughes is $51.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from its latest reported closing price of $47.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baker Hughes is 28,444MM, an increase of 2.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baker Hughes. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.34%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 1,193,332K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 110,931K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,980K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,583K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,393K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,357K shares , representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 32,963K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,856K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 20.77% over the last quarter.

