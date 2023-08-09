Barclays Maintains Axon Enterprise (AXON) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is 243.68. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $275.10. The average price target represents an increase of 38.67% from its latest reported closing price of 175.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,404MM, an increase of 2.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 172 owner(s) or 16.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.41%, a decrease of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 70,005K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,531K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,235K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 37.16% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,090K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 25.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 29.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 20.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.