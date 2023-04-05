Barclays Maintains Avantor (AVTR) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Avantor with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.41% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avantor is $27.71. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.41% from its latest reported closing price of $20.77.

The projected annual revenue for Avantor is $7,629MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic BlackRock Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Class I Shares holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Financial Mangement holds 196K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 58.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 138.41% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 15.66% over the last quarter.

VMSGX - Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 236.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 72.05% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Capital Appreciation Value Trust NAV Class holds 233K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 70.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 955 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 685,322K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avantor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries.

