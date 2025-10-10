Barclays Maintains Autoliv (ALV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autoliv is $132.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $119.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autoliv is 10,923MM, an increase of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoliv. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALV is 0.33%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 55,339K shares. The put/call ratio of ALV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cevian Capital II GP holds 6,299K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,518K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 49.84% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 2,398K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 34.92% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,381K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 18.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,317K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALV by 18.30% over the last quarter.

