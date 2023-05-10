Barclays Maintains Audiocodes (AUDC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Audiocodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audiocodes is 18.05. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 83.66% from its latest reported closing price of 9.83.

The projected annual revenue for Audiocodes is 312MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audiocodes. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 16,538K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,161K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 82,974.71% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,502K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,246K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 84,333.36% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,176K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,006K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

