Barclays Maintains Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions is $14.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.63% from its latest reported closing price of $10.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions is 1,005MM, a decrease of 13.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.15%, an increase of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 114,843K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 5,162K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,344K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,438K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,219K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 39.64% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,883K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 70.10% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,877K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 60.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.