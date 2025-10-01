Barclays Maintains AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of AST SpaceMobile (NasdaqGS:ASTS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.03% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AST SpaceMobile is $50.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.03% from its latest reported closing price of $56.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AST SpaceMobile is 544MM, an increase of 11,028.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile. This is an increase of 172 owner(s) or 34.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTS is 0.45%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 142,707K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTS is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rakuten holds 31,020K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 8,943K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,889K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 92.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,775K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 138.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,384K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 140.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

