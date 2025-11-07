Barclays Maintains Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.24% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels is $9.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 153.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Aerogels is 576MM, an increase of 63.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 10.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.14%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 80,060K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 12,280K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 4,395K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 3,014K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 51.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 15.52% over the last quarter.

