Barclays Maintains Array Technologies (ARRY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.33% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is 30.24. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.33% from its latest reported closing price of 23.20.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 1,961MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 168,956K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 7,054K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,390K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 31.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,708K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 960.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 3.63% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,027K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026K shares, representing a decrease of 24.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

