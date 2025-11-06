Barclays Maintains Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (ARM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.31% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $157.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.31% from its latest reported closing price of $158.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,357MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.48%, an increase of 7.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.04% to 94,728K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,948K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,746K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares , representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 4,633K shares.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 4,162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares , representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 71.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,666K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 68.26% over the last quarter.

