Barclays Maintains Aris Water Solutions Inc - (ARIS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Aris Water Solutions Inc - (NYSE:ARIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is $15.25. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is $421MM, an increase of 31.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.66.

Aris Water Solutions Inc - Declares $0.09 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $7.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 4.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 3.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 348K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 64.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 192.09% over the last quarter.

Optimum Investment Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 117K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 33.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 18.27% over the last quarter.

DTSGX - Small Company Growth Portfolio Investment Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Raymond James & Associates holds 32K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 48.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Water Solutions Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARIS is 0.13%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.62% to 31,620K shares. The put/call ratio of ARIS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aris Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

See all Aris Water Solutions Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.