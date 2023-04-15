Barclays Maintains Ares Management (ARES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $96.34. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.27% from its latest reported closing price of $82.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is $3,582MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portland Investment Counsel holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seeyond holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

First Republic Investment Management holds 714K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 9.88% over the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NewSquare Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 10.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARES is 0.47%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 180,088K shares. The put/call ratio of ARES is 9.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ares Management Background Information

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

