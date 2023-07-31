Barclays Maintains Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.68% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5.76. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.03. The average price target represents an increase of 53.68% from its latest reported closing price of 3.75.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5,169MM, an increase of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.17%, a decrease of 43.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 121,905K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 10,155K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,008K shares, representing an increase of 40.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 91.09% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 7,000K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,310K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,317K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 12.06% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 5,097K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,955K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Loews holds 4,750K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

