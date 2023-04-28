Barclays Maintains Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is 78.23. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of 73.88.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 11,833MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an increase of 260 owner(s) or 24.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.54%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 440,330K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 5.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,135K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,254K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 21,416K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,493K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 42.77% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 21,095K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,073K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,256K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 31.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,667K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,478K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Arch Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $15.2 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

